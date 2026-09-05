Indian Railways plans for 260 Vande Bharat sleeper trainsets
What's the story
The Indian Railways is set to expand its Vande Bharat sleeper services with plans for 260 trainsets. The new trains will be manufactured by BEML, ICF, Kinet Railway Solutions, and the Titagarh-BHEL joint venture. The first sleeper trains were launched on the Guwahati-Howrah route earlier this year and a second pair is undergoing trials.
Design features
Design speed of 180km/h, operational speed of up to 160km/h
The sleeper trains will have a design speed of 180km/h and an operational speed of up to 160km/h. They will feature distributed power across the trainset for faster acceleration and braking.
The current 16-coach configuration includes AC 3-tier, AC 2-tier, and AC First Class coaches with cushioned berths, reading lights, charging points, passenger information displays, integrated announcement systems, sealed gangways, and automatic interconnecting doors.
Production details
Safety features include KAVACH, regenerative braking
The first 10 sleeper trainsets are being manufactured by BEML, with each train having 16 coaches.
ICF will manufacture another 50 trains with 24 coaches and a pantry car.
Kinet Railway Solutions will manufacture 120 trainsets at the Marathwada Rail Coach Factory in Latur, Maharashtra.
The Titagarh-BHEL joint venture will produce 80 rakes.
Safety features include KAVACH (automatic train protection system), regenerative braking, Centralized Coach Monitoring System, and emergency communication system.
Rollout timeline
Aircraft-style bio-vacuum toilets to improve hygiene
The trains will also have aircraft-style bio-vacuum toilets to improve hygiene and reduce water usage.
Separate washroom facilities will be available for passengers with disabilities.
The expansion of sleeper services will depend on prototype development, testing, certification, and route readiness.
The second pair of sleeper trains is currently undergoing trials while Kinet's first prototype is now targeted for March 31, 2027.