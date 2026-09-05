Indian Railways plans for 260 Vande Bharat sleeper trainsets

The sleeper trains will have a design speed of 180km/h and an operational speed of up to 160km/h. They will feature distributed power across the trainset for faster acceleration and braking.

The current 16-coach configuration includes AC 3-tier, AC 2-tier, and AC First Class coaches with cushioned berths, reading lights, charging points, passenger information displays, integrated announcement systems, sealed gangways, and automatic interconnecting doors.