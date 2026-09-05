Indian Railways plans 260 Vande Bharat sleeper trainsets rollout
India
Indian Railways is preparing for a major expansion of Vande Bharat sleeper services, with 260 trainsets planned for overnight journeys, aiming to make long-distance travel way more comfortable.
The first train is already running between Guwahati and Howrah, and another set is being tested before wider rollout.
Sleeper coaches feature showers and KAVACH
These sleepers will have cushioned berths, charging points, reading lights, information displays, and even showers in AC first-class.
They're built for speeds up to 180km per hour and include safety tech like KAVACH.
Companies like BEML, ICF, Kinet Railway Solutions, and Titagarh-BHEL are building them: expect the first prototype from Kinet by March 2027.