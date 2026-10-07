Indian Railways plans hiring of 5,664, abolishes 10,939 posts

The hiring will happen in two phases, starting with 2,832 new spots plus filling 21,978 current vacancies.

Junior Stenographers and Housekeeping Attendants are being phased out as redundant or less relevant in the changing operational environment.

Still, not everyone's convinced: M. Raghavaiah, general secretary of SCRES-South Central Rail Employees Sangh and South Coast Railway Employees Sangh, said the growing gap between infrastructure expansion and staff strength is placing existing employees under considerable stress, potentially affecting operations, maintenance and safety.