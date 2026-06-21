Indian Railways raises ₹2,500 penalty for men in women's compartments
Indian Railways is stepping up women's safety by raising the penalty for men found in women's compartments without permission to ₹2,500 (previously ₹500), starting June 20, 2026.
This change aims to keep women-only spaces secure and follows updated rules under the Jan Vishwas Act, 2026.
Refusal to pay attracts court action
If a person found to be liable to penalty under sub-section (1) and refuses to pay the penalty shall be produced before the competent court having jurisdiction, where penalties might go as high as ₹5,000.
Courts will usually stick to a minimum of ₹2,500 unless there's a really good reason not to.
Offenders may also lose their tickets or passes and can be removed from the train.
Transgender persons are exempt from these penalties thanks to protections under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act.
RPF to enforce women's coach rules
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) will be actively checking trains and enforcing these new rules.
Their regular drives aim to make sure ladies' coaches stay safe for women travelers.