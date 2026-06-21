Indian Railways raises ₹2,500 penalty for men in women's compartments

Refusal to pay attracts court action

If a person found to be liable to penalty under sub-section (1) and refuses to pay the penalty shall be produced before the competent court having jurisdiction, where penalties might go as high as ₹5,000.

Courts will usually stick to a minimum of ₹2,500 unless there's a really good reason not to.

Offenders may also lose their tickets or passes and can be removed from the train.

Transgender persons are exempt from these penalties thanks to protections under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act.