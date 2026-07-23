Indian Railways readies Vande Bharat sleepers from Vijayawada for Dasara

The sleeper trains will feature First AC, Second AC, and Third AC coaches with modern interiors: think soundproof cabins, Wi-Fi, LED lighting, charging points, and automatic doors.

With speeds up to 160km per hour and advanced safety systems on board, these 16-coach trains aim to make long-distance travel way more comfortable (and a bit more stylish) for everyone.

Railway officials are already prepping infrastructure to meet the festive rush and future demand.