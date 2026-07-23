Indian Railways readies Vande Bharat sleepers from Vijayawada for Dasara
Indian Railways is preparing to roll out Vande Bharat Sleeper trains from the Vijayawada Division, targeting the Dasara festival season.
Unlike the current chair car service, these new trains are designed for overnight journeys and will connect Vijayawada with Secunderabad, Chennai, and Visakhapatnam.
Sixteen coach trains with modern interiors
The sleeper trains will feature First AC, Second AC, and Third AC coaches with modern interiors: think soundproof cabins, Wi-Fi, LED lighting, charging points, and automatic doors.
With speeds up to 160km per hour and advanced safety systems on board, these 16-coach trains aim to make long-distance travel way more comfortable (and a bit more stylish) for everyone.
Railway officials are already prepping infrastructure to meet the festive rush and future demand.