Union Budget 2026: Railways gets allocation of ₹2.81L crore 

Budget breakdown

Capex dominates railway budget

The bulk of the railway budget is allocated toward capital expenditure. In FY26, this stood at ₹2.52 lakh crore for projects like new lines, track doubling and electrification, station redevelopment, rolling stock procurement, and safety upgrades. For FY27, the capex has been set at ₹2.78 lakh crore as part of a sustained investment push to improve freight movement and reduce logistics costs across India.