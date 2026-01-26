Indian Railways redesigns 1st AC coach after viral safety video India Jan 26, 2026

After a video shared online drew attention to a risky door design in the First AC coach—one user wrote, "This is the first time I am seeing a door in First AC that leads straight to the gates of hell. "—Indian Railways is making changes.

The clip showed how easy it could be for someone to fall out if they weren't careful, sparking quick concern online.