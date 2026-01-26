Indian Railways redesigns 1st AC coach after viral safety video
India
After a video shared online drew attention to a risky door design in the First AC coach—one user wrote, "This is the first time I am seeing a door in First AC that leads straight to the gates of hell. "—Indian Railways is making changes.
The clip showed how easy it could be for someone to fall out if they weren't careful, sparking quick concern online.
Railways responds with new, safer design
The Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala has already stepped in, announcing a redesigned layout that fixes the issue.
This update will roll out to both new and existing coaches, showing Indian Railways is listening and taking passenger safety seriously.