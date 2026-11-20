Indian Railways resumes after Cyclone Akvan, Ashwini Vaishnaw prioritizes safety
After Cyclone Akvan caused some train suspensions, Indian Railways is now bringing services back, keeping prevailing weather conditions and passenger safety in mind.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw checked in at the war room to make sure passenger safety and infrastructure protection were top priorities, and teams are working closely with state officials to keep things running smoothly.
No railway damage, continuous monitoring
Thankfully, there has been no damage to railway tracks or stations from the cyclone.
Still, around-the-clock monitoring is in place at every level, so if you are planning a trip soon, know that safety and getting trains running normally again are still the main focus.