Indian Railways reviewing loco pilot no-alcohol rule after Bilaspur crash
India
Indian Railways might update its strict no-alcohol policy for loco pilots after the 2025 Bilaspur train crash, which killed 12 people.
The review started because blood tests sometimes showed tiny alcohol traces even when Breathalyzer tests were clear, raising doubts about the current testing methods.
Railway zones and staff back review
The Bilaspur accident highlighted how breath and blood tests can give mixed results, sometimes showing low alcohol levels that experts say could come from non-alcoholic sources.
Other railway zones and staff groups are backing a policy review, worried that drivers could face unfair punishment over test results that aren't always reliable.