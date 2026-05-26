Indian Railways rolls out AI, drones and CCTV after incidents
India
Indian Railways is rolling out AI, drones, and more CCTV cameras to boost passenger safety after some recent incidents at stations and on trains.
It is also encouraging everyone to report anything suspicious or unattended items using the helpline 139, so passengers can play a part in keeping things secure.
Ashwini Vaishnaw led AI security talks
These tech upgrades were discussed in a high-level meeting led by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
With real-time surveillance from AI systems and drones, spotting trouble should be faster than ever.
Indian Railways is also strengthening cybersecurity and improving coordination between the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP), making safety smarter across the board.