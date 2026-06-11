Indian Railways rolls out nationwide fire safety audits at stations
India
Indian Railways is rolling out fire safety audits across railway stations nationwide to make travel safer for everyone.
The aim is to spot weak points in current fire prevention systems and fix them so stations are better prepared for emergencies.
It's a step up in safety for the millions who use trains every day.
Inspectors check systems functioning and accessibility
Inspectors are focusing on essentials like smoke detectors, fire alarms, firefighting gear, emergency exits, and evacuation routes.
They'll make sure everything works and is easy to access.
The findings will help Indian Railways upgrade these systems and protect both passengers and important station assets.