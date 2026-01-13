Next Article
Indian Railways says fare formula is off-limits
India
Curious about how Indian Railways sets its ticket prices? Turns out, they're not sharing.
When asked for details on fare calculations—including dynamic pricing and Tatkal charges—Railways called their formula a "trade secret" under the RTI Act.
They told the Central Information Commission that fares depend on class and services, and are protected by law.
Why the secrecy?
Railway officials say keeping fares confidential is important because they juggle being both a business and a public service.
The Chief Public Information Officer argued there's no strong public need to reveal these details.
The Information Commissioner agreed, saying enough info had already been shared—so the appeal was dismissed.