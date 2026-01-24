Indian Railways tightens cancelation rules for premium trains
India
Heads up if you're booking Vande Bharat Sleeper Express or Amrit Bharat II tickets: Indian Railways has rolled out stricter cancelation rules starting January 16, 2026.
Now, if you cancel a confirmed ticket within eight hours of departure, there's no refund at all.
The goal? Fewer empty seats and less last-minute scrambling.
What's new and what to keep in mind
These changes only apply to trains where every seat is confirmed (no waitlists).
Cancel more than 72 hours before your train leaves and you'll lose 25% of your fare; cancel between 72 and eight hours before departure, and the fee jumps to 50%.
So, it's smart to plan ahead—cancel early if you need to so you don't get stuck with extra charges.