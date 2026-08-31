Indian Railways to add 4th tracks on 7 busiest routes
Big changes are coming to Indian Railways!
Seven of the busiest routes, connecting cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Howrah, and Guwahati, are being expanded to four tracks across 11,000km.
These corridors already handle a huge chunk of India's train traffic but cover just a small part of the network.
Government approves ₹9,450 cr rail upgrades
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says the expansion will help trains run smoother and for both passengers and goods. It's also meant to cut costs and make travel greener.
The government has approved four key projects worth ₹9,450 crore in states like Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.
Besides easing congestion on packed routes, these upgrades should improve connections to major tourist spots, so future trips might just get a lot easier.