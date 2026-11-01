Indian Railways to carry 820cr passengers by March 2027
Indian Railways is set to carry 820 crore passengers by March 2027, surpassing its pre-pandemic figures.
This bounce-back comes after adding about 2,500 new passenger trains in the last five years to meet growing demand and expand connectivity.
Indian Railways ran 18,000 special trains
To handle the festive rush, Railways ran 18,000 special trains during Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath, helping move nearly 20 crore more people than last year (an 8% jump).
On top of that, their share in the freight market has climbed to almost 30%, thanks to smarter logistics and carrying a wider range of goods.