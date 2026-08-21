Indian Railways to deploy 35 hydrogen trains on heritage routes
Indian Railways has an initial target to deploy 35 hydrogen-powered trains on heritage routes, focusing on hilly areas where electrification is tricky.
This step comes after their first hydrogen train hit the tracks in July 2026, and it's all part of a big push to make green hydrogen cheaper and more widely available under the ₹17,490 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission.
Hydrogen trains emit only water vapor
These trains have already clocked more than 2,500km since launch and run on fuel-cell technology that emits only water vapor, so no carbon pollution.
India also now runs the world's longest hydrogen train with 10 coaches and a 3,200 HP propulsion system, also among the most powerful hydrogen-powered trainsets globally.
The goal is to ramp up green hydrogen production capacity to five million metric tons per year by 2030.