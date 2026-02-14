Indian Railways to float ₹18,000cr tender for renewable energy
India
Indian Railways is gearing up to launch a ₹18,000 crore tender for 3GW of renewable energy in the next fiscal.
The goal? Hit net-zero emissions by 2030 and save a whopping ₹1 trillion in energy costs—all while cutting back on fossil fuels.
Why this matters
This isn't just about trains going green. With nearly all tracks electrified and solar power already procured at nearly 2,700 stations, Indian Railways is showing how big public services can lead the charge on clean energy.
Their efforts are helping India get closer to its national target of 500GW non-fossil power by 2030—pretty huge for the planet and future jobs.