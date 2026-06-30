Indian Railways to impose tougher fines from July 2026
Heads up if you travel by train, starting July 2026, Indian Railways is rolling out much tougher fines for breaking the rules.
Under the new Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026, getting caught without a ticket will cost you the applicable fare plus excess charges, subject to a minimum total of ₹500.
The changes are all about making sure everyone follows the basics and respects railway spaces.
Men face ₹2,500 women-only coach fines
If you're found riding on train roofs or steps, expect fines up to ₹500 or a civil penalty up to ₹2,000.
Misusing railway facilities (which used to mean a small penalty) can now set you back as much as ₹2,000 too.
There's also a big push for safety and respect: men entering women-only coaches will face a ₹2,500 penalty and removal from the train (and if they refuse to pay, court fines could go up to ₹5,000).
Transgender individuals are specifically exempt from proceedings under the women's coach provision.