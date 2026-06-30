Indian Railways to impose tougher fines from July 2026

Men face ₹2,500 women-only coach fines

If you're found riding on train roofs or steps, expect fines up to ₹500 or a civil penalty up to ₹2,000.

Misusing railway facilities (which used to mean a small penalty) can now set you back as much as ₹2,000 too.

There's also a big push for safety and respect: men entering women-only coaches will face a ₹2,500 penalty and removal from the train (and if they refuse to pay, court fines could go up to ₹5,000).

Transgender individuals are specifically exempt from proceedings under the women's coach provision.