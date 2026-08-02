Indian Railways to invest ₹976cr in Danapur-Fatuha lines near Patna
India
Big news for Bihar: Indian Railways is investing ₹976 crore to add two new railway lines on the busy Danapur-Fatuha stretch near Patna.
The goal? Less congestion, smoother train timings, and more space for both people and goods.
It's all part of a bigger plan to upgrade rail infrastructure and spark growth in important areas.
Handles 22 passenger 18 freight trains
With these new tracks, the section will handle 22 extra passenger trains and 18 more freight trains each day, right from year one.
That means a huge boost in freight capacity (up by 5.2 million tons annually) and better connections for industries like energy, minerals, and cement.
Plus, it'll make it easier to reach the upcoming Chausa power plant and help keep trains running on time across this major corridor.