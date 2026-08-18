Indian Railways to launch 50 new Vande Bharat sleeper trains

ICF has finalized the designs: each train will have 24 coaches and carry about 1.5 times more passengers than current sleeper trains.

The likely setup includes mostly AC 3-tier coaches, a few AC 2-tier, one First AC coach, and a pantry car.

Right now, there's just one Vande Bharat sleeper route (Howrah-Kamakhya), but more routes are expected as part of Indian Railways's push to modernize overnight travel.