Indian Railways to launch 50 new Vande Bharat sleeper trains
India
Big news for night travelers: Indian Railways is set to launch 50 new Vande Bharat sleeper trains, all built by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai.
Until now, Vande Bharat has primarily operated as a chair car train on daytime routes, so this move means faster and comfier overnight options for long trips.
ICF finalizes 24 coach designs
ICF has finalized the designs: each train will have 24 coaches and carry about 1.5 times more passengers than current sleeper trains.
The likely setup includes mostly AC 3-tier coaches, a few AC 2-tier, one First AC coach, and a pantry car.
Right now, there's just one Vande Bharat sleeper route (Howrah-Kamakhya), but more routes are expected as part of Indian Railways's push to modernize overnight travel.