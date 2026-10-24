Indian Railways to offer PRS travel insurance from October 27
India
From October 27, Indian Railways is rolling out optional travel insurance at its ticket booking (PRS) counters.
For just 45 paise, you can get coverage up to ₹10 lakh in case of death or permanent total disability from accidents or unexpected incidents during your train journey.
It's a small step for a bit more peace of mind while traveling.
Digital signup ₹7.5L permanent partial disability
The scheme also includes ₹7.5 lakh for permanent partial disability, hospital expenses up to ₹2 lakh, and ₹10,000 for transporting remains if needed.
To sign up, just give your mobile number and pay digitally at the counter (no paperwork hassles).
The same rules as IRCTC e-ticket insurance apply here too, so it's pretty straightforward if you've used that before.