Indian Railways to run 148 special trains for Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage

The special trains will be centered around key Kerala hubs like Kottayam, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram, so getting closer to the temple should be simpler.

There's also a push from MP Kodikunnil Suresh for special train services on the Punalur-Kottarakkara-Kollam route and quick halts at Chengannur station, especially to help out pilgrims arriving from the eastern regions of Tamil Nadu.