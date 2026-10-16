Indian Railways to run 148 special trains for Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage
India
Heading to Sabarimala this season?
Indian Railways is making things easier with 148 special trains just for the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage.
These trains, run by multiple railway zones, will make a total of 362 trips to help thousands of Ayyappa devotees get to Kerala smoothly.
Trains centered at Kottayam Kollam Thiruvananthapuram
The special trains will be centered around key Kerala hubs like Kottayam, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram, so getting closer to the temple should be simpler.
There's also a push from MP Kodikunnil Suresh for special train services on the Punalur-Kottarakkara-Kollam route and quick halts at Chengannur station, especially to help out pilgrims arriving from the eastern regions of Tamil Nadu.