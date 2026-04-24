Indian Railways to run 18,262 special train trips this summer India Apr 24, 2026

Traveling by train this summer? Indian Railways is rolling out 18,262 special train trips between April 15 and July 15 to help everyone get around more easily during the busy season.

This big push is all about handling the summer rush and making sure popular routes stay connected.

The plan was recently checked over by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.