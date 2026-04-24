Indian Railways to run 18,262 special train trips this summer
India
Traveling by train this summer? Indian Railways is rolling out 18,262 special train trips between April 15 and July 15 to help everyone get around more easily during the busy season.
This big push is all about handling the summer rush and making sure popular routes stay connected.
The plan was recently checked over by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Indian Railways boosts scheduling, crowd management
These special trains will run across the country, with better scheduling and improved rake availability.
Indian Railways is also stepping up crowd management at major stations (like real-time support from staff and RPF (Railway Protection Force) teams) to keep things organized and safe for passengers.