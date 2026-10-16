Indian Railways toughens drone rules after Kappil-Edava Kerala incident
Indian Railways is getting tough on people flying drones over tracks and stations without permission.
This follows a recent case in Kerala where someone was fined and given community service for flying a drone above the Kappil-Edava railway line.
The main goal is to keep train operations safe and protect public security from possible risks that come with unauthorized drones.
Southern Railway says drone permission required
If you're into filming trains or making travel content, there are new rules to keep in mind: using drones near railway property now requires official permission.
Southern Railway says regular photography at stations is subject to railway rules and restrictions, but drone shots can be risky without approval.
Authorities are urging everyone to follow the rules, to help keep things safe for everyone around the tracks.