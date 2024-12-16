Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian Railways reveals that on average, 21% of passengers cancel their bookings, offering a similar chance of waitlisted ticket confirmation.

Additionally, around 4-5% of ticket holders don't travel, and 10% of seats are reserved for emergencies, further increasing confirmation chances.

Additionally, around 4-5% of ticket holders don't travel, and 10% of seats are reserved for emergencies, further increasing confirmation chances.

By understanding these factors, passengers can better estimate their ticket confirmation odds, aiding in travel planning.

The process includes normal cancelations and emergency quotas

How can waitlisted tickets get confirmed? Indian Railways reveals secret

By Akash Pandey 07:44 pm Dec 16, 202407:44 pm

What's the story Indian Railways has revealed its ticket confirmation process for waiting list tickets, giving passengers a clearer understanding of their chances. The process includes normal cancelations and emergency quotas, which could free up to 25% of seats. The information comes particularly handy during high-demand festive seasons, when waiting lists can go beyond 500, greatly reducing confirmation chances.

Process

Two methods of ticket confirmation

On average, 21% of passengers cancel their reservations after booking, creating a 21% chance of confirmation. For example, in a sleeper coach with 72 seats, around 14 seats might become available. Further, about 4-5% of ticket holders don't travel, taking the probability to about 25%. Indian Railways also keeps 10% seats reserved for urgent needs under the emergency quota. If only half is used, the rest boosts the chances of confirming waiting list tickets.

Calculation

Example and application across coach types

For example, in a train with 10 sleeper coaches, each confirming 18 waiting list tickets, a maximum of 180 tickets could be confirmed in all coaches. This formula holds true for third AC, second AC, and first AC coaches too. By knowing cancelations and unused emergency quotas, passengers can estimate their ticket confirmation chances better. This provides more clarity and helps in planning travel.