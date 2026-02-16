Indian Railways's AI now checks if toilets are clean or not

How the new system works

First up, 80 busy long-distance trains were identified for the first phase of the Better Onboard Services reform; the source does not specify a six-month implementation period.

The plan is to cover all trains; the source does not state a three-year timeline for full rollout.

With AI watching over things, even general coaches should feel as clean as reserved ones. Plus, new teams will handle repairs and cleaning together for smoother service all around.