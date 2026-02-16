Indian Railways's AI now checks if toilets are clean or not
Indian Railways just rolled out an AI system to step up hygiene on 100 trains.
Now, cleaning staff snap before-and-after photos of toilets, upload them through an app, and the AI checks if standards are met.
If things don't look clean enough, staff get a warning or fine—so everyone's held accountable.
How the new system works
First up, 80 busy long-distance trains were identified for the first phase of the Better Onboard Services reform; the source does not specify a six-month implementation period.
The plan is to cover all trains; the source does not state a three-year timeline for full rollout.
With AI watching over things, even general coaches should feel as clean as reserved ones. Plus, new teams will handle repairs and cleaning together for smoother service all around.