Indian Railways's Amit Yadav says salary cut for stolen linens
India
Amit Yadav, who works with Indian Railways, opened up in a viral video about how he has to cover the cost when passengers steal towels, bedsheets, or blankets from AC coaches.
For every missing item (₹60 for a towel, ₹250 for a bedsheet, and ₹700 for a blanket), the amount is cut straight from his salary.
Amit Yadav video prompts online debate
Yadav earns around ₹14,000 a month, but sometimes loses up to ₹5,000 just because of stolen linen.
He's tried handing out towels only when asked instead of leaving them on berths, but thefts still happen, even after people hear his story.
The video has sparked conversations online about why workers like him should have to pay for items others take and whether stricter rules are needed for passengers.