Indian Railways's Amit Yadav says salary cut for stolen linens

Yadav earns around ₹14,000 a month, but sometimes loses up to ₹5,000 just because of stolen linen.

He's tried handing out towels only when asked instead of leaving them on berths, but thefts still happen, even after people hear his story.

The video has sparked conversations online about why workers like him should have to pay for items others take and whether stricter rules are needed for passengers.