Indian Railways's Vande Bharat reaches 180km/h on Kota-Chauhmahla-Kota route
Indian Railways just wrapped up a successful trial of its newest Vande Bharat Express, hitting a top speed of 180km/h on the Kota-Chauhmahla-Kota route.
Built at the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala, this semi-high-speed train is part of India's push for faster, homegrown rail tech.
The test was led by the RDSO's Testing Directorate.
Testing assessed ride safety and amenities
The trial checked how smooth and safe the ride is before passengers hop on board.
Saurabh Jain from Kota Division said the testing program had been extended to 180km/h, marking a significant milestone in enhancing the speed capabilities of this indigenous semi-high-speed train.
The train comes in flexible coach sizes (eight, 16, or 20), uses Alstom's propulsion systems, and packs upgrades like automatic doors, bio-vacuum toilets, UV-cleaned ACs, fire safety tech, and comfy reclining seats, making travel both smarter and safer.