Indian rice export prices near 10 month high amid monsoon

India's export rice prices climbed to $356 to $361 a ton this week because of tight supplies, and Thailand saw similar bumps, now at $450 to $460 a ton.

Meanwhile, Vietnam's prices actually dropped a bit to $430 a ton as more of its crop came in.

In Bangladesh, floods have damaged over 28,000 hectares of rice fields this year, on top of earlier rain issues, leaving markets short and pushing up local prices even more.