Indian rice export prices near 10 month high amid monsoon
India
Indian rice export prices rose to a near 10-month high as weather troubles disrupt supplies.
India's uneven monsoon and floods in Bangladesh are affecting crops and tightening domestic supplies, while Vietnam's prices are shifting thanks to its ongoing harvest.
India rice $356-$361 and Thailand $450-$460
India's export rice prices climbed to $356 to $361 a ton this week because of tight supplies, and Thailand saw similar bumps, now at $450 to $460 a ton.
Meanwhile, Vietnam's prices actually dropped a bit to $430 a ton as more of its crop came in.
In Bangladesh, floods have damaged over 28,000 hectares of rice fields this year, on top of earlier rain issues, leaving markets short and pushing up local prices even more.