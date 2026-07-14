Indian sailor recounts tense oil tanker crossing of Hormuz Strait
India
An Indian sailor shared what it was like crossing the Strait of Hormuz on July 13, 2026, aboard a massive oil tanker.
With Iran warning ships to turn back and the US Navy promising protection, the crew found themselves caught between conflicting messages, leaving everyone anxious and unsure about what would happen next.
Sailor calls Hormuz crossing psychological warfare
Crew prioritized survival over pay
During the 12-hour journey to the entry of Hormuz, the crew stayed in touch with the US Navy for updates and safety.
Now past the danger zone, the sailor said survival was their top priority in a situation where money had to be weighed against real risks.