Indian sailors missing after cargo ship attack near Odesa port
India
Two Indian sailors, Deepak Kumar Gupta and Rama Chandra, are still missing after their cargo ship was attacked near Ukraine's Odesa port.
The government told the Supreme Court that search teams from Ukraine and Romania have tried hard but have not found them yet.
Search suspended SC orders insurance facilitation
With no new leads since July 26, officials have suspended the search but are staying in touch with everyone involved.
The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to facilitate insurance claims for the families.
This happened after Deepak's brother pushed for more action, saying not enough was being done to find them.
MV AGN Ragnar in Black Sea
The attacked vessel, MV AGN Ragnar, was operating in the Black Sea.