Indian sailors on AM Pioneer send SOS, refuse Hormuz transit
India
16 Indian sailors on the AM Pioneer have sent out an SOS, saying their company is pushing them to sail through the risky Strait of Hormuz, as U.S.-Iran talks have stalled, even though tensions in the area are high.
The crew has put their foot down and won't move until things are safe.
Alphard Maritime blames shipmaster Anil Raj
Shipmaster Anil Raj says Mumbai-based Alphard Maritime is blaming him for refusing to go ahead, even though they offered some security support.
The Forward Seamen's Union of India is backing the crew, insisting, "No seafarer should risk death for owners' profits or convenience," and demanding safety come first.