Indian sailors safe after Strait of Hormuz, says Sarbananda Sonowal
Good news for Indian sailors: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal says they're safe after a tense incident in the Strait of Hormuz.
This comes just weeks after three Indian crew members lost their lives in a US missile strike on an oil tanker near Oman.
The rest were rescued by the Omani navy, and India has formally protested the attack.
Mumbai Port Authority announces modernization projects
Sonowal stressed that protecting India's 3.2 lakh seafarers, who make up one-fifth of global shipping, is a top priority. He promised quick action during emergencies.
On Mumbai Port Authority's 154th foundation day, the port also announced new modernization projects: expanded storage at Jawahar Dweep, better anchorages for big ships, improved rail links, and the appointment of a concessionaire to operate multiple berths at the Indira Docks, all aimed at keeping India's ports ready for rising oil and gas imports.