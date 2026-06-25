Indian sailors safe after Strait of Hormuz, says Sarbananda Sonowal India Jun 25, 2026

Good news for Indian sailors: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal says they're safe after a tense incident in the Strait of Hormuz.

This comes just weeks after three Indian crew members lost their lives in a US missile strike on an oil tanker near Oman.

The rest were rescued by the Omani navy, and India has formally protested the attack.