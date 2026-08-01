Indian seafarers suffer casualties in Black Sea amid Russia-Ukraine war
India
Indian seafarers are finding themselves in real danger as the Russia-Ukraine war turns the Black Sea into a conflict zone.
Merchant ships with Indian crew have been caught in missile strikes and naval clashes, leading to injuries, deaths, and some sailors getting stranded.
Back home, their families are left anxious and waiting for news.
India aids sailors, experts urge cooperation
The Indian government is stepping in to help stranded sailors and support worried families, but the unpredictable fighting makes things tough.
Experts say stronger international teamwork is needed, like creating safe routes for ships and enforcing maritime safety laws, to better protect these seafarers.
For now, both crews and their families are hoping for safer seas ahead.