Indian states relax school attendance for Argentina vs Spain final
India
The Argentina vs. Spain World Cup final is such a big deal that several Indian states are giving students the day off.
Since the match kicks off at 12:30am IST on Monday, July 20, schools in places like West Bengal are relaxing attendance or declaring holidays so fans can stay up and watch.
Mizoram, Kerala declare school holidays
Mizoram and Kerala have both announced full holidays for schools (with Mizoram's government offices opening late too).
Kerala's Chief Minister VD Satheesan even encouraged young fans to enjoy the big game.
Meghalaya, Manipur, and others are joining in as well.
To balance things out, CPI(M) leader V Sivankutty suggested making up for the missed day by holding classes on a Saturday instead.