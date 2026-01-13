Next Article
Indian student dies in Kazakhstan road accident
A group trip to the scenic Altai Mountains in Kazakhstan took a tragic turn for 11 Indian students from Semey Medical University.
On their way back, a road accident in Oskemen claimed the life of Mili Mohan (25) and left two others, Ashika Sheejamini Santhosh and Jaseena B, hospitalized with injuries.
Embassy steps in to help
The Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan has reached out with condolences to Mili's family and is working closely with university and hospital staff to support everyone affected.
The Altai Mountains, where the students had been exploring, are famous for their natural beauty and even include UNESCO World Heritage sites.