Indian tourist Vasanth Kumar Balaramaramadu dies in Nepal helicopter collision
India
A tragic helicopter collision near Mount Everest took the life of Indian tourist Vasanth Kumar Balaramaramadu on Tuesday morning.
The crash, which happened as two helicopters were landing in Nepal's Solukhumbu district, also left three others injured, according to Inspector Mausam Tamang.
Cyclone Murasu cancels 11 Chennai flights
At the same time, Cyclone Murasu hit India's east coast, triggering heavy rainfall alerts in places like Nilgiris and leading to 11 flight cancelations from Chennai.
The storm is affecting Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, so if you're in these areas, keep an eye out for weather updates and stay safe.