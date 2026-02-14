Indian woman finally back with Pakistani husband after weeks
India
Sarabjit Kaur, a 48-year-old from Punjab, India, is finally back with her Pakistani husband Nasir Hussain after weeks in a Lahore shelter home.
She'd traveled to Pakistan for Guru Nanak's birth anniversary, married Hussain after converting to Islam, but was arrested for overstaying her visa.
Thanks to a court order, she's now free and living with her husband in Sheikhupura.
Kaur's stay isn't drama-free
Kaur's stay isn't drama-free—there are ongoing legal petitions calling for her deportation and questioning her marriage and visa status.
Pakistan's Minister for Minorities Affairs and SGPC officials have condemned Kaur's actions.
For now though, the couple is together while the courts sort things out about her future in Pakistan.