Indian woman finally back with Pakistani husband after weeks India Feb 14, 2026

Sarabjit Kaur, a 48-year-old from Punjab, India, is finally back with her Pakistani husband Nasir Hussain after weeks in a Lahore shelter home.

She'd traveled to Pakistan for Guru Nanak's birth anniversary, married Hussain after converting to Islam, but was arrested for overstaying her visa.

Thanks to a court order, she's now free and living with her husband in Sheikhupura.