Indian workers plan to ask for raises amid pay dissatisfaction
India
Turns out, most Indian workers aren't thrilled about their salaries: just 29% say they're satisfied, compared to a global average of 36%.
With living costs rising fast, a huge majority (81%) plan to ask for a raise within the next year.
Indian employees expect over 10% hikes
Indian employees aren't just hoping for small bumps: 68% expect pay hikes over 10%, much higher than the global average.
Millennials are leading the charge for raises (90%), followed by Gen Z (77%) and Gen X (75%).
This growing demand is putting extra pressure on employers to keep up.