IndianOil manager Mahesh Shelke allegedly killed reclaiming Hingoli gas station
India
An IndianOil manager Mahesh Shelke was allegedly stabbed to death on Tuesday while trying to reclaim a closed gas station in Hingoli district, Maharashtra.
The situation escalated after a heated argument with the operator's family, who wanted more time to reopen the gas station.
The main suspect allegedly fled after the attack.
Hardeep Puri condemns killing, autopsy ordered
IndianOil chairman AS Sahney expressed grief over the attack, and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri strongly condemned this heinous and unacceptable act of violence, calling for swift and strict action.
Shelke's body has been sent for autopsy, and the police continue their investigation.
This incident highlights the real risks oil company staff sometimes face on duty.