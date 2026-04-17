Indians fill tanks over Strait of Hormuz tension fears
India
With worries about Middle East tensions and possible disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz, Indians rushed to fill up their tanks last month.
Diesel sales jumped from 7.66 million to 8.72 million tons, while gasoline use also climbed, as many tried to stay ahead of any supply hiccups.
Google LPG and gasoline searches surge
People weren't just stocking up. They were searching online too.
Google saw a spike in LPG-related searches in mid-March and gasoline searches later in March, especially in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi.
Interest in induction cooking also rose, hinting at concerns about gas availability.
Iran promises to keep Strait open
Despite all this, Iran has promised to keep the Strait open during the cease-fire, which has helped keep India's fuel supply steady for now.