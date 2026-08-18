India's 100 GW wind by 2030 push hampered by delays
India
India's aiming for 100 GW of wind power by 2030, but it needs to pick up the pace: right now, only 56 GW is installed, even after a record-breaking year.
The Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA) says delays in land deals and project execution are holding things back.
IWTMA warns of approval bottlenecks
The IWTMA report points out that inconsistent state rules and slow approvals are major hurdles.
Even with 43 GW under construction and more projects lined up, bottlenecks like site selection and paperwork could cause setbacks.
The fix? IWTMA suggests single-window approvals, faster land-use permissions, and quick grid connections, moves they say can help India actually hit its green energy goals.