India's $128B wealth transfer and CSR law reshape philanthropy
India
India is on the brink of a huge change in giving, with $128 billion expected to be handed down through generations between 2018 and 2028.
This wave of philanthropy is getting a boost from the CSR law, which requires companies above a profit threshold to give back, a move that's already generating over ₹40,000 crore each year and could reach ₹1 trillion in less than a decade.
New Moneycontrol series explores Indian philanthropy
A new series by Moneycontrol, AIP, and SCALE dives into how this wealth transfer is transforming Indian philanthropy.
Shruti Shibulal and Vishal Bali share their experiences and visions on the future of Indian philanthropy.