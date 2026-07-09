India's 198 crew stranded amid Strait of Hormuz traffic drop
India
198 Indian crew members are stranded on nine oil and gas tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, thanks to rising tensions between the US and Iran.
Ship traffic through this key waterway has dropped sharply (only 14 ships passed through on Wednesday, a record low since mid-June), leaving these sailors in limbo.
India's MEA works to repatriate crew
India's Ministry of External Affairs is working behind the scenes to get the crew home safely and keep things calm at sea.
They've voiced concerns about shipping attacks and risks to both regional peace and India's energy supplies, since this route is crucial for bringing in oil and LPG.
The standoff continues as Iran asserts control over the strait, adding more uncertainty for everyone involved.