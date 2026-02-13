India's 1st AI for Global Impact Summit in February
India
India's big AI summit is happening February 16-20, 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.
With over 35,000 attendees from 100+ countries expected, the event will feature tech leaders like Google's Sundar Pichai and NVIDIA's Jensen Huang.
Focus on real-world impact
The summit is all about real-world impact—think AI for national security, smart cities, climate action, healthcare, agriculture, economic development, and digital infrastructure.
The goal: move beyond talk and actually launch solutions that matter.
A massive exhibition and investment opportunities
There'll be more than 300 exhibitors across more than 10 themed pavilions and a shot at $50-80 billion in new investments for India's tech scene.
If you're into how AI can change lives (and careers), this is one to watch.