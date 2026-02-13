India's 1st AI for Global Impact Summit in February

The summit is all about real-world impact—think AI for national security, smart cities, climate action, healthcare, agriculture, economic development, and digital infrastructure. The goal: move beyond talk and actually launch solutions that matter.

A massive exhibition and investment opportunities

There'll be more than 300 exhibitors across more than 10 themed pavilions and a shot at $50-80 billion in new investments for India's tech scene.

If you're into how AI can change lives (and careers), this is one to watch.