India's 1st bullet train is almost here: Launch date revealed
India's first-ever bullet train, connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad, is set to launch in August 2027.
The inaugural ride will travel from Surat to Vapi, with the corridor and trains designed for speeds up to 320km/h—finally bringing high-speed rail travel to the country.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the news, highlighting its significance for Indian transport.
What's the journey like—and what's next?
Once fully open, you'll be able to travel between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in just under two hours with limited stops (or about 2 hours and 17 minutes if you hit every station).
The rollout will happen in phases, with more sections opening through 2027.
Despite delays from land issues and COVID-19, construction is moving ahead fast—over two-thirds of viaducts are already built.
Why does this matter?
This project isn't just about speed—it's a milestone for modern infrastructure in India.
Prime Minister Modi even visited the site in November 2025 and asked that all innovations be documented for future projects.
Plus, homegrown trainsets are being developed by BEML for trial runs at 250km/h—a proud moment for "Make in India."