India's 1st bullet train is almost here: Launch date revealed

What's the journey like—and what's next?

Once fully open, you'll be able to travel between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in just under two hours with limited stops (or about 2 hours and 17 minutes if you hit every station).

The rollout will happen in phases, with more sections opening through 2027.

Despite delays from land issues and COVID-19, construction is moving ahead fast—over two-thirds of viaducts are already built.