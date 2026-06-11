India's 1st bullet train launches Mumbai-Ahmedabad August 15, 2027
India
India's first-ever bullet train is rolling out on August 15, 2027, connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad.
The high-speed rail will zip passengers across 508km in under two hours, way faster than the current travel time.
With stops at 12 stations like Surat and Vadodara; it's set to make city-hopping a whole lot easier.
The full corridor is expected to be completed by the end of 2029.
BEML builds B28 using Shinkansen technology
The first phase features the B28 trainset, built right here in India by BEML.
Blending Japanese Shinkansen tech with local manufacturing, this project marks a big leap for Indian rail innovation and could change how we travel between cities.