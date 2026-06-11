India's 1st bullet train launches Mumbai-Ahmedabad August 15, 2027 India Jun 11, 2026

India's first-ever bullet train is rolling out on August 15, 2027, connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

The high-speed rail will zip passengers across 508km in under two hours, way faster than the current travel time.

With stops at 12 stations like Surat and Vadodara; it's set to make city-hopping a whole lot easier.

The full corridor is expected to be completed by the end of 2029.