India's 1st bullet train on track for December 2029 launch
India's first-ever bullet train is on track, literally!
The high-speed Mumbai-Ahmedabad line promises to zip passengers along at up to 320 kph by December 2029, making long-distance travel a whole lot faster and smoother.
Kicked off back in 2017 with help from Japan, the project uses some pretty advanced tech so trains can switch tracks at high speeds without any bumps.
Surat to Vapi stretch opens 2027
The route covers 508km and includes cool features like eight mountain tunnels and ventilated hoods designed to manage pressure and sound at tunnel entrances and exits.
The first stretch, between Surat and Vapi, is set to open by August 15, 2027.
Once it's all done, you'll be able to get from Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex to Ahmedabad's Sabarmati way quicker, making life easier for commuters, students, and anyone who loves a good road trip (but way faster).