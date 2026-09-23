India's 1st bullet train on track for December 2029 launch

The route covers 508km and includes cool features like eight mountain tunnels and ventilated hoods designed to manage pressure and sound at tunnel entrances and exits.

The first stretch, between Surat and Vapi, is set to open by August 15, 2027.

Once it's all done, you'll be able to get from Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex to Ahmedabad's Sabarmati way quicker, making life easier for commuters, students, and anyone who loves a good road trip (but way faster).