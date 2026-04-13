India's 1st bullet train trains 1,000 engineers with JARTS support
India's first bullet train is picking up speed, literally and figuratively. About 1,000 engineers just got hands-on training from Japanese experts in high-speed rail construction, in collaboration with Japanese railway technical experts, including JARTS.
Over in Mumbai, a massive tunnel-boring machine is being assembled at Sawli near Ghansoli to get the underground section ready for action.
India Japan Mumbai Ahmedabad rail partnership
This project is not just about faster trains: it is a big step forward for India-Japan teamwork and modern infrastructure.
Once finished, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail will cut travel time between the two cities.
With Japan sharing its world-class rail know-how and India ramping up its tech game, this partnership could totally change how we travel across the country.