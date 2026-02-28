India's 1st bullet trains to be made in India

Construction is moving along: as of February 2026, hundreds of kilometers of viaducts and piers are done, and OHE masts have been erected. Eight stations (like Surat and Vadodara) have their foundations ready, and new depots are shaping up at Surat and Sabarmati (Ahmedabad).

Why this project is a big deal for India

This isn't just about faster trains—it's about India stepping into the high-speed rail club. Backed by major funding from Japan since 2017.

No confirmed 2027 launch date — the source does not specify a launch year for the Surat-Vapi section.

If you're into tech upgrades or dream of zipping between cities in under three hours, this one's worth keeping an eye on.